The Minnesota Twins have fired manager Rocco Baldelli after a 70-92 season, falling woefully short of the postseason. Minnesota sold off nearly all of its valuable pieces at the MLB trade deadline, including Carlos Correa. That sent them spiraling to the worst record after the deadline of any American League team. That ended Baldelli's run as manager after seven seasons.

The Minnesota Twins today announced that Rocco Baldelli will not return as the club’s manager in 2026. pic.twitter.com/IgGgOMfhHI — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This is a difficult day because of what Rocco represents to so many people here,” a statement from Twins president Derek Falvey read. “He led with honesty, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to our players and staff. He gave himself fully to this role and I have a tremendous respect and gratitude for the way he carried himself and the way he showed up every single day.”

Baldelli spent seven years as an MLB outfielder between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox from 2003-2010. After that, he joined the coaching ranks with Tampa in 2011 and became the Twins manager in 2019. The Twins now search for a manager to replace Baldelli, who won three division titles.

Article Continues Below

The Twins have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, namely, how much they will spend in free agency. Will they replace the talent they traded away with high-priced free agents? Or will they try to build a sustainable, young core that does not require the same payroll? The Twins will not be sold like originally planned, which changes a lot of their future.

The Twins did not trade Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan at the deadline, which gives them something to build around. A new voice and new prospects should give Minnesota a boost heading into 2026. But will their talent prevent them from making a run in the AL playoff race?

The Twins head into an offseason looking for a skipper and a new identity.