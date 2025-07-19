The 2025 All-Star Game was a historic one. For the first time ever, a team won based on the new rule put in place with the last CBA. The NL won on an impromptu home run derby after the game was tied 6-6 following nine innings. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs in the derby to help the NL win 7-6, claiming MVP honors for his performance. Even after that performance, Hall of Famer John Smoltz has a new approach to the All-Star Game. Smoltz joined Foul Territory on X (formerly Twitter) to discuss a potential move to a Team USA vs Team World format in the Midsummer Classic.

John Smoltz wants to see the All-Star Game be USA versus World. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tc0RDW7nFL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“John Smoltz wants to see the All-Star Game be USA versus World,” posted baseball focused account Foul TerritoryTV.

Coming off an excellent 2023 World Baseball Classic, next year's rendition of the tournament looks to be even more star studded. Now imagine if the All-Star Game takes on a similar tactic. Team USA loaded with stars like New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Pittsburgh Pirates fireballer Paul Skenes, both of whom are already set up to play in next year's WBC. Team World would undoubtedly feature Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, plus studs like Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz. That format in an All-Star Game? It would certainly be an electric one.

USA vs World would be intriguing matchup to see in future All-Star Games

Imagine Ohtani and Judge squaring off in an impromptu home run derby to win the All-Star Game. Imagine how much more it would mean to them to win an All-Star Game wearing their country's colors. During each World Baseball Classic, players across the field discuss how much the opportunity means to them. Judge's captaincy with the Yankees now also extends to Team USA. Would he help lead USA past a deep Team World roster?

It certainly is a fun format to contemplate. The question is, how often would they do it? Every year, like the old format of the MLB Futures Game? Maybe during each WBC year? Next season in Philadelphia would be a fun time to introduce it, as the baseball world will still be riding high off of the Classic. Is it something that MLB would consider? If so, fans from all over the world would undoubtedly tune in.