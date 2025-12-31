The Chicago White Sox are trying to flip the script. The ballclub is tired of losing, and the front office is trying to reshape the roster to start competing once again in the American League.

The White Sox are now bringing in former top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The young outfielder last played for the Atlanta Braves after beginning his career with the Seattle Mariners.

“White Sox news: OF Jarred Kelenic is joining the team as a non-roster invite. Just 26, Kelenic spent the last couple years in the Braves organization after being a first round pick with the Mets. He’s still trying to find his groove at the plate. Has a career .658 OPS.”

It is safe to say that Kelenic has not lived up to the hype that he once had. The outfielder had a great season in 2023, his final season with the Mariners. He posted a 2.0 WAR in 105 games by hitting .253 with 94 hits, 11 homers, 49 RBIs, and a .746 OPS. In 2025, Kelenic struggled. He had 10 hits in 24 games and hit just .167 with a .531 OPS. His two home runs in only 60 plate appearances are a sign that he does have pop, but needs to start making more contact and avoid the consistent strikeouts.

Article Continues Below

Kelenic will get a chance with the Sox and could even be a steal for them if given the opportunity.

The White Sox are going to love Munetaka Murakami, their recent addition from Japan. Murakami recently said he felt destined to play for the White Sox.

“I feel there are lot of exciting young players here. Just as my career panned out in Japan, I went to a team that was very young and we got to the promised land of winning the championship there. I kinda feel something similar here, I feel like I’m destined to be here,” Murakami said through his translator, via Chuck Garfien of CHSN.