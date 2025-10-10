After strong regular seasons, many expected both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies to make deep runs this postseason. However, both teams lost in four games in each of their respective Division Series matchups. Now, the Yankees and Phillies need to decide if they will run it back next season with both of their current managers, Aaron Boone and Rob Thomson. On Friday, ESPN's Buster Olney and Karl Ravech weighed in on those decisions. ESPN Podcasts shared the two's thoughts via X, formerly Twitter.

"I've never seen an example of where a manager is responsible for the outcome of a game, let alone a series."@Buster_ESPN & @karlravechespn on why Rob Thomson and Aaron Boone should keep their jobs. pic.twitter.com/2IBoQtmvxm — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've never seen an example of where a manager is responsible for the outcome of a game, let alone a series,” opined Ravech on Friday.

Ravech's thoughts make sense, especially in today's game. GMs across the game have more influence than ever on what goes on inside a major league dugout. With the advent of analytics, front offices have more and more sway on what happens on the field. While a lot was expected of both the Phillies and Yankees, each team flamed out, not even reaching their respective leagues' Championship Series. Should both heavyweights fire their managers and start fresh next season? Or should Thomson and Boone get another shot in 2026?

Article Continues Below

Will the Yankees and Phillies decide to let go of their managers?



While Thomson and Boone are in charge of their respective teams on the field, their bosses clearly run the show. Yankees GM Brian Cashman and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski are two of baseball's most respected and tenured leaders. Cashman has run the Bronx Bombers since 1998. Dombrowski has been in charge of Philadelphia since 2021. Both baseball ops heads have won multiple World Series titles.

However, it's fair to say that both of them should be on the hot seat in addition to their managers. For as talented as the Yankees and Phillies have been, both rosters have had their flaws. Boone needed more out of a lineup that went mostly cold in their ALDS matchup, as well as a bullpen that didn't live up to expectations. Thomson managed a talented core in Philadelphia, yet they've also come up short multiple times now. If both of these historic franchises want to get back to the World Series, should they each consider cleaning house? If so, then Thomson and Boone shouldn't be the only men on the hot seat this winter.