Many of the biggest players available in MLB free agency this offseason have already been signed. Cody Bellinger is a New York Yankee, Bo Bichette is on the Mets, and Kyle Tucker went to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite some of the best teams getting better, there are other players for other teams to sign. Framber Valdez and Eugenio Suarez are the best players available in MLB free agency.

#1: Framber Valdez, LHP

Valdez has been an important pitcher for the Houston Astros in their competitive run atop the American League. But after missing the playoffs last year, they are moving on from the lefty ace. When he crossed up his own catcher late in the season, that seemed to be the final straw for the two-time All-Star.

The Astros have signed Tatsuya Imai, one of the big Japanese players, to make his way to MLB this offseason. But two other orange teams should be at the top of the list for Valdez. Even after trading for Freddy Peralta, the New York Mets could spend big money to land Valdez. But after that move, it seems more likely that the Baltimore Orioles make that move.

The Orioles made a big splash by signing Pete Alonso to a five-year deal. But they have not done enough to improve their starting rotation. With new ownership in place, they should be the favorites for signing Valdez.

#2: Eugenio Suarez, 3b/DH

In Game 5 of the ALCS, Eugenio Suarez hit one of the biggest home runs in Seattle Mariners history. His grand slam gave the Mariners the win, sending them to Toronto up three games to two. While they lost both games in Canada, it was a historic moment for a two-time member of the team. But now, it seems like his stint in Seattle is over.

The problem with signing Suarez is that he is not a great defender at third base. If a team signs Suarez, they need to have their designated hitter slot open in the near future. The New York Yankees, for example, would not be a great fit because of Giancarlo Stanton's chokehold on the DH spot.

But a return to the Cincinnati Reds makes a lot of sense for Suarez. They offered Kyle Schwarber $125 million before he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. They could probably offer Suarez less at this point to get him in the door, considering the lack of rumors surrounding the 50-homer player.

#3: Lucas Giolito, RHP

This is the second time Lucas Giolito has hit MLB free agency in his career, and neither period has gone well. He signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox during the 2024 offseason and then missed that season with a UCL injury. His 2025 was strong, with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts.

Article Continues Below

Giolito would be a perfect fit for the teams that cannot afford Valdez. His injury history and dip in production during his White Sox days will likely cap his salary at around $20 million. Pitching is expensive, and if any of the fringe playoff teams want to take a step forward, they need a pitcher. He would be a great fit for the Padres to replace former White Sox teammate Dylan Cease.

#4: Zac Gallen, RHP

The Arizona Diamondbacks gave Zac Gallen a qualifying offer this offseason, which he declined. So any team that signs Gallen would have to part with at least one draft pick to sign him. That is why he slots in behind Giolito in the MLB free agency rankings, especially after his 4.83 ERA in 2025.

The Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes last offseason, giving them a bona fide ace. When he went down with an elbow injury, the Snakes needed Gallen to step up. He did not, which led to Arizona missing the postseason once again. That disappointing season, plus the QO, has capped Gallen's free agency interest.

#5: Marcell Ozuna, DH



The final spot in our MLB free agency rankings goes to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who spent the last six seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He has no defensive value, so any team would need their DH spot open immediately. But in recent years, Ozuna has slugged homers and knocked in a lot of runs. Since 2023, he has 100 homers, 272 RBI, and an .867 OPS.

At 35 years old, Ozuna will be signing a short-term deal. That should open it up to some smaller-market teams to buy some homers in the open market. But that is not how the market has gone this year, so don't expect the Tampa Bay Rays or Pittsburgh Pirates to sign him, despite the good fit. Ozuna would be a great fit on the Orioles, who could sign him to pair with Alonso.

Honorable MLB free agency mentions

Nick Martinez will sign a cheap two-year deal and outperform it as a back-end starting pitcher. He was an unsung hero for the playoff-bound Reds last year. Harrison Bader had some highs with the Minnesota Twins and can still play defense, Luis Arraez is a batting champ, and Jonah Heim is a solid switch-hitting catcher. If your team signs one of these players, it is a solid move despite their absence from the list.