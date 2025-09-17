There are less than two weeks left in MLB's regular season. Teams are vying for the final available slots in the postseason, and there has even been some movement near the top of the standings as of recent. Nobody has technically clinched a postseason birth in the American League yet.

So, who is in the running to make the playoffs in the AL?

American League divisional leaders

Toronto Blue Jays, American League East, 89-62

Detroit Tigers, American League Central, 85-66

Seattle Mariners, American League West, 83-68

For a point in time during the closing weeks of the regular season, it appeared that the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox could still contend for American League East supremacy. That no longer appears to be the case, as the Toronto Blue Jays not only have a sizable lead on their divisional peers, but they are a ways ahead of the entire AL pack. The team has won six straight games despite some critical injury news. Most notably, Bo Bichette will miss the rest of the regular season. The team hopes that the AL hits and doubles leader will give them a boost come postseason time.

Speaking of lengthy winning streaks, the Blue Jays' string of victories is far from the most impressive in the AL. The Seattle Mariners have won 10 straight games, which has allowed them to surpass the Houston Astros in the AL West. The Mariners had one of the best trade deadline performances, which included deals for Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor. Their willingness to be active and make big moves is paying off. The Tigers have a comfortable lead on the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, but more on that later.

American League Wild Card

New York Yankees, 84-67

Houston Astros, 83-69

Boston Red Sox, 82-69

The Houston Astros dropped their divisional lead and are now slated to be a Wild Card team. They are a win on September 17 away from sweeping the Texas Rangers, though. The bad news is that Yordan Alvarez hurt his ankle and will be out for some time. The other two teams currently in Wild Card spots are the Yankees and Red Sox.

Of course, both of these teams have a long history of playing baseball in October. The Yankees' offense has been heating up. They are the best power-hitting team in baseball, evidenced by their league-leading 255 home runs this season. The team is patient at the plate, too, as they lead MLB in walks (586) as well. Despite their Wild Card status, don't be surprised if New York makes their way back to the Fall Classic.

AL teams in the hunt

Cleveland Guardians, 79-71

Article Continues Below

Texas Rangers, 79-73

Only two teams currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture really have a shot at October baseball. The Guardians are the most likely team to squeeze in. Cleveland has won five straight games and are 9-1 over their last 10. They are getting hot at the right time, but will it be too little too late?

The Texas Rangers are the other team in the hunt. The Rangers had a hot streak right before the Guardians got going, but they've cooled off since. In fact, the Rangers have lost three straight games. The Rangers can pitch their way back into postseason contention. They are first in team ERA (3.44) and second in opponents' batting average (.228). Corey Seager being out with an injury doesn't help their case.

AL teams all but eliminated

Kansas City Royals, 75-76

Tampa Bay Rays, 73-78

Athletics, 71-80

Baltimore Orioles, 71-80

Los Angeles Angels, 69-82

Minnesota Twins, 66-85

Chicago White Sox, 57-95

The Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago White Sox have all officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Athletics aren't technically mathematically eliminated, but it is highly unlikely that they can make the playoffs.