The New York Knicks added star center Karl-Anthony Towns to their injury report ahead of Friday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls, listing him as questionable with a right elbow impingement.

New York (49–28) is set to host Chicago (29–47) at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV as it continues its push toward securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Towns’ designation comes shortly after a strong performance in the Knicks’ 130–119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The 30-year-old recorded a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists along with one block. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line in 29 minutes.

In his current campaign, Towns has remained a central piece of New York’s frontcourt production. Across 72 games, he is averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three-point range and 85.5 percent from the free-throw line. He has logged 31 minutes per contest.

Knicks monitor Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury status vs. Bulls amid playoff push

The Knicks enter the matchup in a strong position in the standings but remain focused on closing the regular season with momentum. New York trails the Boston Celtics by 2.5 games for the No. 2 spot in the East with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Friday’s game against Chicago marks an opportunity for New York to maintain its position while managing player health down the stretch. Towns’ availability will be a key factor as the team balances short-term results with long-term postseason readiness.

The Knicks are also preparing for a pivotal upcoming matchup against Boston at Madison Square Garden on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video, a game that could have direct implications on Eastern Conference seeding.

As the regular season winds down, New York’s approach will likely center on maintaining health and consistency, with Towns’ status now a notable development ahead of Friday’s contest.