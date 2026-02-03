Carlos Beltran, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent will all be entering the MLB Hall of Fame in 2026. Now, it is known exactly which teams they'll be repping on their Hall of Fame plaque.

Beltran will have a Mets logo while Jones will be wearing a Braves logo, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Kent will be donning a Giants logo.

The Giants legend earned his spot in the Hall via the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. The former MVP spent six of his 17 seasons in MLB with San Francisco. With three straight All-Star appearances and his MVP season coming with the Giants, Kent will further be memorialized with the franchise.

Beltran and Jones became Hall of Famers via more traditional means. The former earned just over 84 percent while the latter earned over 78 percent. Now, they'll be enshrined representing the team many fans associate them with.

Jones spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves, earning 10 Gold Glove awards and five All-Star nominations. Overall, he hit .263 with 368 home runs, 1,117 RBIs and 138 stolen bases.

Beltran was with the Mets for seven seasons, earning five All-Star nominations. He gained nine total over his 20-year MLB career, alongside Rookie of the Year honors and a World Series ring. During his time with New York, Beltran hit .280 with 149 home runs, 559 RBIs and 100 stolen bases.

All three players will be forever shrouded in MLB legacy once induction day comes. Now, Braves, Mets and Giants fans can feel a bit more pride knowing another one of their players has made the Hall of Fame.