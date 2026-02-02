Team USA's World Baseball Classic roster is loaded with talent from top to bottom. In the last iteration of the tournament, Team USA's pitching staff was noticeably light on stars, especially in the starting rotation. This year, though, they're bringing out the big guns. Headlined by 2025 MLB Cy Young winners Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, Team USA's starting rotation is a formidable foe.

The question was: how would manager Mark DeRosa use this star-studded rotation with MLB phenoms? Ahead of the start of the games on March 6, Team USA has revealed its starting rotation.

“Logan Webb, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes and Nolan McLean will start first 4 games for USA in WBC,” Bob Nightengale reported.

Webb, who plays for the San Francisco Giants, will be starting against the Brazilian team on March 6. Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner and Detroit Tigers ace, is assigned against Great Britain, headlined by Yankees infielder Jazz Chisolm Jr and MLB veteran Trayce Thompson. It's worth noting that Skubal will rejoin Detroit after starting against Great Britain with a low pitch count.

Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starter, will be taking on Team USA's toughest opponent in Group B: Mexico. Featuring the likes of MLB stars Alejandro Kirk, Randy Arozarena, and Rowdy Tellez, Mexico made it all the way to the semi-finals of the 2023 WBC. Team USA lined up the reigning NL Cy Young winner against one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

McLean, the New York Mets' rookie starter, will finish off the group stages against the Italian national team. Italy's national team features MLB veterans Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone.

With the talent in their starting rotation, it will be interesting to see if DeRosa decides to play one of the stars from the bullpen in a pivotal moment. Team Japan did that in last year's final against Team USA, sending ace Shohei Ohtani out from the bullpen to close the game in the ninth inning.

Team USA finished the 2023 iteration of the World Baseball Classic in second place, behind Team Japan. Once again, Team USA is projected to be one of the top contenders to win the event. Aside from their loaded pitching staff, they also have a lot of great hitters from the MLB. That includes AL MVP Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Bobby Witt Jr, Byron Buxton, and Kyle Schwarber.