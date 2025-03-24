With the Los Angeles Dodgers assembling an MLB superteam on the heels of their 2024 World Series championship, some have begun chirping about the need for a salary cap in Major League Baseball. The MLBPA isn't buying it.

MLBPA special assistant and former MLB relief pitcher Andrew Miller spoke out against the idea on Monday. Appearing on Foul Territory, Miller acknowledged that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred might want a salary cap but added that it wouldn't actually solve anything.

"The cap is going to be Rob's cure for everything." Andrew Miller doesn't want MLB to follow the path of other leagues, where they ultimately make things worse by chipping away at what the players are making. pic.twitter.com/ssoxXIzELm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The cap is going to be Rob’s cure for everything,” Miller said. “Everything that’s gonna come out of this he’s gonna say, ‘well if we had a cap we could fix this, we could fix that.' The problem is, again, we have all this data from other leagues that it doesn’t work. Again, we hate talking about this. This is not something that’s good for the game to be talking about unsettled labor issues.”

MLB did have a lockout in the 2021-22 offseason but the owners and MLBPA settled their differences by spring training and the league did not miss any regular season games. MLB has not had to cancel games due to a work stoppage since the 1994 strike preemptively ended the season.

“Look at other leagues,” Miller continued. “The idea that baseball hasn’t missed a game since '94, other leagues have all missed games or had extended lockouts in order to chip away at what the players are making.”

The Dodgers' loaded roster takes aim at a World Series repeat

By the end of the season, the Dodgers will have spent more than half a billion dollars on their 2025 roster. That includes their $320 million-plus payroll and the luxury tax on all the money they've spent above the tax threshold. It's not a hard salary cap, but for some teams, it functions as one, with owners not wanting to be taxed for spending too much.

Dodgers ownership does not fall into that category. After carrying a $265 million payroll in 2024, the Dodgers went out and added Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, Tanner Scott and Roki Sasaki (though Sasaki is only making $800,000).

Other teams can complain about the Dodgers flaunting their resources, but infielder Max Muncy doesn't care.

“I got a second ring. I'd like to get a third, maybe a fourth,” he said on Foul Territory earlier in the offseason. “That's one of those things where you let everyone else cry about it as long as we keep winning, that's what makes me happy, and when you bring in those players it obviously gives you a better chance.”