Before the Toronto Blue Jays became a potent force, there was the Montreal Expos, who ruled baseball in Canada.

Now their story will be told in an upcoming Netflix documentary entitled “Who Killed the Montreal Expos?”, per Christopher Hudspeth of Netflix.

The documentary is set for release Oct. 21. It delves deep into the ins and outs that led to the emergence of the Expos and what led to their ultimate demise.

Jean-François Poisson is directing the film and features a series of interviews with former Expos players and coaches.

Among the players featured are Pedro Martinez, Felipe Alou, Larry Walker, Dennis Martinez, and Vladimir Guerrero.

Also featured are former President and owner Claude Brochu and Executive Vice-President David Samson. Additionally, award-winning baseball journalist Tom Verducci is included.

In 1969, Montreal became the first non-US city to have an MLB franchise. They were named after the “Expo 67 World's Fair”

Along the way, they became a beloved team throughout Canada. After years of toiling through the year, Montreal made their first playoff appearance during the strike-shortened 1981 season.

A year in which they had Pete Rose, who went on a 44-game hitting streak. They played at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, which was the home of the 1976 Olympics.

Article Continues Below

In 2004, the Expos were dismantled due in part to tense negotiations over a new ballpark and declining attendance. After they folded, they changed their named to the Washington Nationals in 2005.

Former Expo player Davey Martinez is currently the Nationals' manager.

The Expos were on the brink in 1994

In 1994, it seemed as if Montreal had all the pieces in place to win it all. They had the best record in baseball at 74-40.

Additionally, they sent five players to the All-Star Game. Among their top talent included Pedro Martinez, Larry Walker, and Moises Alou.

However, their chances at a possible World Series were halted by the historic Baseball Strike of 1994, which led to the cancellation of the World Series.

Ultimately, their one shot at glory was ruined and it still leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of Montreal residents.