The San Francisco Giants are entering the 2026 season under new leadership in manager Tony Vitello. He'll debut will come with the entire MLB world watch.

The Giants are set to face the New York Yankees on Opening Day with the game broadcasted by Netflix. Vitello understands he'll be entering MLB under the brightest of lights. But San Francisco's newest manager is up for the challenge, via Outkick.

“You might as well start everything with a bang for our team next season,” Vitello said. “This is a group that felt like they underachieved a little bit last year. At the very least, they're hungry for more. That Opening Day is going to symbolize a lot of things. We're fortunate to have it here. It's the only game of the day.”

Vitello came to the Giants after spending the last eight leading the Tennessee baseball team. Under his watch, the Volunteers went 341-131, winning the NCAA Championship in 2024. Vitello was also named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2022.

Still, making the leap up to MLB will be a whole different beast for Vitello. Especially with the Giants team he is taking over. San Francisco hasn't made the playoffs since 2021 and will be facing an uphill battle competing in the daunting NL West.

But for Vitello to take the job in the first place, he must be confident in the Giants' rise. He and the franchise will have an opportunity to prove themselves in front of the world on Netflix. Taking down the Yankees on Opening Day is how the Giants are hoping to begin the Vitello era.