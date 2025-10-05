Entering Sunday's Game 2, it appeared that the New York Yankees had an advantage when it came to today's starting pitching matchup. The Yankees would send their ace, Max Fried, to the bump in an effort to tie the AL Division Series (ALDS) at one game apiece. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays would counter with rookie Trey Yesavage, making just his fourth major league start. Yet, the Toronto bats absolutely lit Fried up, tagging the New York starter for seven earned runs. Fried was relieved by rookie Will Warren, who proceeded to give up this no-doubt grand slam by Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan via X, formerly Twitter.

This is one of the most spectacular grand slams you’ll ever see. The swing, the reaction, everything. Vlad Jr. in the ALDS: 6 for 7. The entire Yankees team in the ALDS: 6 for 44. pic.twitter.com/ht7AfjrCLM — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This is one of the most spectacular grand slams you’ll ever see,” posted Passan. “The swing, the reaction, everything. Vlad Jr. in the ALDS: 6 for 7. The entire Yankees team in the ALDS: 6 for 44.”

Guerrero Jr.'s moon shot gave the Blue Jays a 9-0 lead. At the moment, they currently lead the Yankees 13-7. Vladdy Jr.'s grand slam was one of five home runs that Toronto has slugged so far. Center fielder Dalton Varsho has slugged two on his own. Designated hitter George Springer and third baseman Ernie Clement hit one each as well. Meanwhile, Yesavage was utterly electric in his postseason debut. Can Toronto hold on to take a 2-0 ALDS lead?

Blue Jays look to finish Yankees off in potential ALDS sweep