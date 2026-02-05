As free agents around MLB find their new home, starting pitcher Zac Gallen remains available. There hasn't been as much buzz surrounding his name as Gallen's camp would've hope.

His 2025 performance is certainly giving teams pause. Furthermore, the fact the Arizona Diamondbacks offered him a qualifying offer means any team that signs him would need to give up a draft pick. All things considered, Gallen's free agency status got a murky appraisal from Steve Phillips of the MLB Network.

“Coming off not a very good year. Each of the last three years he has declined. I don't know why he didn't take the qualifying offer. Getting a one-year contract, going out there and performing makes sense. The thing is, draft pick compensation is tied to him. He may have to take less on a one-year deal. I don't know that he has a lot of options out there right now.”

What does Framber Valdez's reported deal with Detroit mean for Zac Gallen?#MLBNHotStove | @StevePhillipsGM pic.twitter.com/HgEDpPRzDH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

Phillips argued that Gallen's best bet may be returning to the Diamondbacks. However, they may be unwilling to pay him as much as the qualifying offer of just over $22 million. It would be a bit ironic to wind up in the same place for less money than what was originally offered.

But regardless of where he ends up, Gallen will be pitching with a chip on his shoulder. The righty struggled mightily, pitching to a 4.83 ERA and a 175/66 K/BB ratio. His inflated ratio has seemingly scared teams off a bit.

Still, Gallen is a former All-Star. Over his entire seven-year MLB career, he has pitched to a 3.58 ERA and a 1,060/324 K/BB ratio. Some team is going to give him a major league opportunity. What Gallen's final contract will look like though is still up in the air.