The Arizona Diamondbacks continue monitoring late offseason movement, and speculation surrounding a potential reunion with former pitcher Zac Gallen resurfaced Tuesday. With spring training starting in a week, comments from a familiar arm reignited discussion around the Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

Gallen, a free-agent right-handed starter and former ace of the Diamondbacks, offered an intriguing public stance. He spent seven seasons with the organization and emerged as a Cy Young finalist in 2023 before reaching free agency.

After rejecting the club’s one-year qualifying offer in November, Gallen entered the open market in search of a multi-year deal. That pursuit has stretched into February, leaving his status unresolved with pitchers and catchers set to report in the coming weeks.

The conversation shifted Tuesday when FOX 10 Phoenix's Blake Niemann shared a video from the WM Phoenix Open. Niemann posted the clip to X (formerly known as Twitter) after catching up with Gallen, with spring training beginning next week.

“People have been like, ‘Hey, we’d really love for you to come back.’ I think people understand what Phoenix means to me… For us to be here would be awesome.”

Zac Gallen on possibly re-signing with the D-backs with the start of spring training a week away: "People have been like, 'Hey, we'd really love for you to come back.' I think people understand what Phoenix means to me…For us to be here would be awesome."@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/DHyKg8G36m — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) February 3, 2026

The remarks marked a noticeable shift in tone compared to late 2025, when Gallen emphasized testing the open market. The club remains the only team able to sign him without forfeiting draft compensation, creating a unique leverage point as the calendar tightens.

From Arizona’s perspective, a reunion would immediately stabilize the rotation. Despite a rocky 2025 campaign, the veteran right-hander remains a proven top-of-the-rotation arm with postseason experience and deep familiarity with the organization.

The Diamondbacks also face limited time to address remaining rotation questions externally. Re-signing Gallen would avoid ramp-up concerns and provide continuity within the clubhouse.

While no deal is finalized, the comments suggest genuine mutual interest. With league-wide free-agent options narrowing, a short-term reunion could benefit both sides.

For the 30-year-old pitcher, returning on a shorter contract could help rebuild market value ahead of another opportunity. For the Diamondbacks, it would restore a familiar presence as they prepare for the 2026 season.