Kyle Tucker is on the Los Angeles Dodgers, spurning the New York Mets to sign with the two-time champs. Now, Steve Cohen sets his sights on another outfielder to fill the roster. The New York Yankees are in a stalemate with Cody Bellinger, and now the Mets could be coming in with a massive bid. USA Today's Bob Nightengale and New York Post insider Jon Heyman both reported the Amazins' interest.

“The Phillies are the overwhelming favorites to sign infielder Bo Bichette while the Yankees and Mets will now be in a bidding war for outfielder Cody Bellinger,” Nightengale reported.

“NYY is offering one more extra to Bellinger (but they [may] need to watch out for Mets now),” Heyman wrote.

Reports have surfaced that Bellinger sought a seven-year contract, while the Yankees were offering a five-year deal. Considering the Mets have not signed a long-term deal this year, there is no guarantee they swoop in with a seven-year offer. Cohen's involvement could prolong the stalemate even longer if Bellinger holds firm on the seven-year stance.

Bellinger was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Yankees last offseason after the Mets landed Juan Soto. He was fantastic, hitting behind Aaron Judge in 2025, hitting 29 homers with 98 RBI. Now he is a free agent with a big contract on his mind.

The Mets traded away Brandon Nimmo this offseason, creating a hole in the outfield. Even with Soto on the team, they need help in the outfield. Starling Marte is also a free agent, so their depth chart is bleak right now.

Bellinger would be a huge piece on either New York team. His role with the Yankees is well known, as the guy protecting Judge and playing a great left field. On the Mets, he would make a great lefty duo with Soto in the middle of the lineup.