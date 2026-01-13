Cody Bellinger enjoyed a strong season with the New York Yankees in 2025. Recent rumors have suggested that the Yankees are preparing for Bellinger to sign elsewhere this offseason, however, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the outfielder and the team are still in communication.

“Yankees and Bellinger camp continue to talk into this week,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “NYY trying to bridge the gap in years by enhancing their latest offer (for 5 years) by offering an opt-out, nice signing bonus, no deferrals. Parties have possible options but effort being made to stay together.”

There was previously a reported gap in the Bellinger and Yankees contract negotiations. The 30-year-old is rumored to be seeking a longer deal, while the Yankees seemingly want to keep the contract at around five years. A higher annual salary could potentially help the Yankees and Bellinger find a deal that works.

Heyman's report suggests that there is mutual interest in a reunion. 2025 was Bellinger's first season with New York, and the former MVP hit .272/.334/.480 across 152 games played. He also added 29 home runs, 25 doubles, 98 RBI and 13 stolen bases. It was a productive campaign to say the least.

Bellinger has been linked to a number of ball clubs in free agency. The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other teams that could make sense as landing destinations for him. Meanwhile, the Yankees have also been connected to infielder Bo Bichette as free agency moves forward.

With all of that being said, Bellinger returning to the Yankees is not out of the question.