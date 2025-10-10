The New York Yankees fell short of reaching the American League Championship Series, ending the best postseason of Aaron Judge's career. The Yankees captain slayed some playoff demons with a massive home run to help New York steal Game 3 from the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he will go at least one more season without adding a championship to his resume.

Judge completed his tenth Major League Baseball season this year. Over the last decade, the outfielder has vaulted himself to the top of the baseball world with his offensive dominance. However, he runs the risk of being forgotten if he cannot get over the hump and lead the Yankees to a World Series title before he hangs up his cleats for good. However, he is not the only one.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is in the same boat as Judge when it comes to how his career will be remembered. Philadelphia is one of the top seeds in the National League playoff bracket and could host the NLCS if the Chicago Cubs defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in a decisive Game 5 on Sunday. If he goes all the way and wins a championship, his legacy is secured.

Regardless of what happens over the course of Judge's remaining MLB seasons, he is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. However, lacking a championship could keep him out of the conversation when it comes to the best players of all time. This generation's superstars play in a league full of parity. It takes a lot to break through and win a title, establishing them as an all-time great.

We put together a list of the top superstars in the game that have yet to win a World Series title.

1. Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Best Postseason Finish: Lost in 2024 World Series

Judge is en route to his third AL MVP award in the last four seasons. Despite a strong season from Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, the Yankees slugger is the front-runner for the award. New York's struggles in the 2025 postseason are not his fault. Judge hit .500 in the playoffs to go along with an on-base percentage of .581. For him, it was a phenomenal showing.

Judge is 33 years old but has shown no signs of slowing down. The Yankees will continue to build around him as the pressure surrounding the team increases over the winter. New York has the pieces to go on a deep playoff run and give Judge the championship he has been hunting for. If everything finally clicks together in the fall, he won't be on this list for much longer.

2. Phillies 1B Bryce Harper

Best Postseason Finish: Lost in 2022 World Series

Harper is the only player on this list with a chance to erase his name from it this year. However, his path to a World Series title requires him to get by two more talented teams. The former MVP has been right in the middle of everything for Philadelphia. Despite their success, this Phillies core has fallen just short of a World Series title more than once in the last five years.

Harper has been to the World Series before, but this might be the best team he has ever been a part of. He has stars flanking him in the order in Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber that makes the Phillies offense a threat against any pitcher. Harper said he was confident in his team's chances to win a title this season. If he does, he can add the championship to his long list of accolades.

3. Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout

Best Postseason Finish, Lost in 2014 ALDS

A few seasons ago, Trout would be the top name on this list without question. However, injuries have robbed him of what had a chance to be the greatest MLB career of all time. Now, most conversations about him have fans talking about what could have been had he stayed on the field. Wasting another one of Trout's peak seasons tops the list of the Angels' 2025 disappointments.

While Trout missed the playoffs yet again, his team showed some fight at points throughout the season. Los Angeles has a roster capable of putting forth a great offense, and the starting rotation will be the front office's top priority moving forward. Trout will play under a new manager next season as he and the Angels try to make it further than the ALDS for the first time in his career.

4. Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton was one of the biggest disappointments for the Yankees this fall. The former MVP has a stellar postseason resume, but was uncharacteristically quiet in 2025. His career is one of the more interesting ones in MLB history, though. As a pure power hitter, he is one of the greatest the game has ever seen. However, it has never translated to winning at the end of the postseason.

Stanton and Judge are 35 and 33 years old, respectively. If neither win a championship, they will go down as the best ringless duo the game has ever seen. Yankees fans were excited when Stanton arrived in New York in 2017. Now, the novelty has worn off and the pressure is on for him and Judge to lead the league's most historic team to the mountain top.

5. Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez

Ramirez and the Guardians fell to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series after an impressive playoff push. Ramirez was the offensive engine and will finish near the top of the AL MVP voting ballot yet again. However, his dominance in the regular season has not translated into the fall. His is one of the league's best offensive players, but has fallen short of the final playoff rounds.

When Ramirez retires, he will rank near the top of Cleveland's list of franchise legends. Luckily for him and his team, his best years might be ahead of him. The Guardians proved that they have what it takes to climb up the standings quickly and contend with the AL's best teams. Ramirez needs just one season to prove that he is as good as the numbers say he is.