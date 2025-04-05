New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is off to a red-hot start to begin the 2025 campaign, smacking six homers in just seven games so far. He went deep again in Friday's 9-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That game was also a milestone in Judge's career. It was his 1,000th appearance since coming up to the big leagues, and he was asked about the potential of being in the Hall of Fame one day.

Via The Athletic:

“I’ve got things to do,” Judge said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ll talk about that in a couple of years.”

As for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, he didn't shy away from calling Judge one of the best players of this generation and a surefire HOFer when it's all said and done:

“I mean,” Boone said, “I think it’s a no-brainer.”

There's little doubt that Aaron Judge will one day be in Cooperstown. He's hit 321 homers in 1,000 career games, which is an MLB record in itself. The slugger won Rookie of the Year when he was first promoted to the show and he's also got two AL MVPs in his trophy case. The results speak for themselves.

Judge is a frontrunner to win another MVP in 2025, and he's already making an early case. The Yankees superstar is slashing .379 with six homers and 17 RBI already. He's on a tear and that's good news for New York as they look to make another World Series run this season.

“He is the best,” third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera said. “There’s no more words than that. He’s the GOAT. He’s one of the best players ever and not just as a player, he’s one of the best (people) that we have. He deserves everything that happens to him.”

“You always try and stay present and try not to think in the future,” Cabrera said, “but thinking about Judgey, yes.”

The Hall of Fame can wait, but it's destined for Aaron Judge one day.