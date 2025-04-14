New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri might be going on the injured list after fouling a ball off of his shin during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

“He's in pain,” Carlos Mendoza said, via Joe Pantorno of AMNY. “He walked in this morning still on crutches. He's pretty sore, not able to put weight on it… We'll see where we're at.”

Siri exited the field on a golf cart after the foul ball hit his shin in the second inning. Siri said himself that he does not know if he will need to go on the IL. Mendoza said he could see that being needed at some point.

“The way he's feeling right now, I could see this as a potential IL unless he turns a corner here pretty soon,” Mendoza said.

Siri is on a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Mets for the 2025 season, and he has been platooning in center field with Tyrone Taylor. With Siri sidelined for an unknown amount of time, Taylor will be the full-time center fielder in the meantime.

Luckily for the Mets, they did pick up a series win, taking two out of three games over the weekend. The Mets moved to 10-5 overall, and they will travel for the first of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday, before returning home for a four-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite some aspects of the team not clicking on all cylinders, the Mets have gotten off to a good start this season and figure to be in the picture at the top of the National League East for the whole year. It will be worth monitoring Siri's status for a potential IL move. In the meantime, the Mets will look to keep the good times rolling in Minnesota.