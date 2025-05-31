The New York Mets are having a respectable 2025 season so far, sitting at 35-22. They're just one game back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East and will surely be a playoff team later this year.

The Mets paid Juan Soto a historic amount of money to come in and produce, but he's struggled to do so. In fact, the New York offense as a whole hasn't been great. The main reason this ball club remains in such a good position is due to their elite pitching staff, which ranks first in the Majors with a 2.86 ERA.

Carlos Mendoza's rotation is lights out, and so is their bullpen. The Mets have more than enough pitching to make a World Series run in the fall, especially with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas still recovering from injury as well.

But, the reality is their bats are underperforming, and specifically, three players, including Soto, should be playing a mile better.

Here are the Mets' 3 most disappointing players two months into the campaign.

Juan Soto

Soto's struggles at the dish have been a hot topic across the Majors this year. After all, the Mets handed a $765 million contract to come in and be a game-changer in the heart of their lineup, and that's been far from the case. Soto is hitting just .229 with eight home runs and 26 RBI through 56 games.

He's batted only .215 in May and just ended a four-game hitless streak as he went 2 for 4 on Friday evening. Soto is undoubtedly one of the best players in the sport, and there's a reason the Mets paid him so much money, but he simply isn't getting it done. He's struck out nearly once per game, and his slugging percentage (.400) is at a career low at the moment.

Soto was hitting just .130 in his last 15 games before Friday's matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Baseball is a mental game. We all know the Dominican has all the ability in the world, but he is lacking confidence right now. While fans are tired of waiting, it's only a matter of time until he breaks out.

Article Continues Below

Brandon Nimmo is a Mets lifer. They drafted him in the first round out of high school in 2011, and he's been a regular in their outfield since 2017. As a seasoned veteran of this ball club, there's a level that is expected from him. Sure, he's a good defender, but Nimmo isn't getting it done offensively. He's batting a mere .227 with eight bombs and 27 RBI in 53 appearances.

The Wyoming native has never hit for a super high average, but the one thing he's always done well is get on base. Even that's taken a dip this season, posting a career-low .290 OBP. He's only drawn 17 walks, but that could be attributed to his new role. Nimmo isn't leading off anymore.

On a more positive note, Nimmo has a career-best 92.5 mph average exit velocity and a 52.6 hard hit percentage, which is also a career-high. In other words, Nimmo is finding his barrel, he's just getting unlikely. That's an indication he could start to find some green space soon.

Jeff McNeil

When we talk about a modern-day hitter who is focused on average, Luis Arraez and Jeff McNeil are two names that instantly come to mind. McNeil is a career .288 hitter. Not a lot of big leaguers can say that. He's a meat-and-potatoes player who tends to always find the holes.

However, he batted only .238 last year, and although McNeil has missed time through injury this season, he's hitting just .243 in 27 games. The veteran has a .222 average in May as well. The Mets need the best version of McNeil if they're going to contend for championships. He's a tone-setter and a guy who can muster up offense at any given moment.

Slumps come and go, and the hope if McNeil can end his soon and start to be the player he's been his entire MLB career.