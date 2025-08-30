A series loss to the Washington Nationals felt like rock bottom, but apparently, that was just the jolt the New York Mets needed. They overpowered the Atlanta Braves, swept the first-place Philadelphia Phillies and just hung 19 runs on the Miami Marlins, fortifying their hold on the final National League Wild Card slot and cutting the divisional deficit. Although the offense is enjoying one of its patented explosions, the organization's recent pitching moves are also having a rejuvenating effect.

Nolan McLean is electrifying the Big Apple with his meteoric start and Jonah Tong just enjoyed a successful debut in his own right. The kids are alright. The Mets (73-62) are not done tinkering with their pitching staff, though. Ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Marlins, president of baseball operations David Stearns made another roster transaction. New York is recalling right-hander Chris Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse and designating lefty Jose Castillo for assignment, per the team's X account.

This move may surprise some fans, considering Castillo has performed adequately since rejoining the Mets earlier this week, but the squad is in need of a fresh hurler after the 29-year-old Venezuelan threw 47 pitches in Friday's win. Stearns is likely banking on Castillo clearing waivers and landing right back with the organization. It is a gamble, though, given how the southpaw has pitched for New York. He has a 2.35 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings.

Devenski has been solid, too, though. Despite allowing a run in each of his last two big-league appearances, the 2011 25th-round draft pick (Chicago White Sox) owns a 2.84 ERA and 0.947 WHIP in 12 2/3 innings of work. Mets fans should expect to see him on the mound this weekend.

Mets are trying to figure everything out before playoffs

New York has had to adjust multiple times in the last month, as it tries to lock down a formidable staff that could compete with the best lineups the NL has to offer. Stearns was incredibly active going into the trade deadline, completing deals to acquire relievers Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto. He then promoted McLean and Tong to the MLB roster in an effort to bolster the starting rotation.

The front office deserves criticism for not effectively addressing its pitching in the offseason, but at least it is taking action now. While it remains to be seen if the Mets have the necessary resources to sustain another deep October run, they are certainly on the rise right now. After splitting the first two games against Miami (63-72), New York will look to take control of the series on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. ET.