The New York Mets had an eventful offseason. They signed Juan Soto to the richest contract in North American sports history but have dealt with injuries all spring training. Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are already on the shelf but the most recent issue is not in the rotation. Former batting champion Jeff McNeil ends Mets spring training with an oblique injury that will cost him Opening Day, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

“Jeff McNeil has a low-grade right oblique strain, manager Carlos Mendoza announced Thursday, which will sideline McNeil for Opening Day,” DiComo reported. “The team's expectation is that he will refrain from baseball activities for 7-10 days and miss 3-4 weeks in total, which would take him to early to mid-April in a best-case scenario.”

McNeil and Francisco Alvarez are both out for Opening Day, taking away from their excellent lineup. Their top three challenges the Dodgers as the best in baseball, with Francisco Lindor, Soto, and Pete Alonso, but the Mets' depth is being challenged.

This injury will thrust Luisangel Acuña to centerstage. The brother of Braves MVP Ronald, Acuña became a Met in the Max Scherzer trade. After making his MLB debut at the end of last season, he could be the Opening Day second baseman for the Amazins at just 23 years old.

The Mets were not able to re-sign Jose Iglesias this offseason after a magical 2024 campaign. Iglesias' single “OMG”, under the stage name Candelita, became a rallying cry for New York. His infield prowess would be key while getting Acuña up to speed early this season. But with him in San Diego and Nick Madrigal hurt, it will all be on the youngster to start this season.

Mets' Opening Day is on Thursday, March 27 on the road against the Houston Astros.