We're in the final stretch of spring training as Opening Day kicks off on March 27. One team to keep an eye on is the New York Mets, who had a solid offseason improving the roster. However, one key player in Brett Baty is having a fantastic spring training that is sure to hype up the fanbase.

On Friday, the 25-year-old second baseman hit his third home run during spring training. It was a two-run homer that gave the Mets a 3-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the sixth. New York went on to win the contest 3-2. So far, Brett Baty leads the league in OPS in spring training, according to Anthony DiComo.

Baty is primed to start at second base for the Mets this season after going up and down between the Majors and Triple-A. Last season, he did play 50 games for New York before sustaining a fractured left index finger in August that put him on the injured list for the remainder of the season.

In his 50 games, Brett Baty showed off his power despite owning a .215 ERA. He ended the 2024 campaign with 55 RBIs and 15 home runs while recording a .325 slugging percentage. The potential is there for Baty to become a prominent power hitter in the Mets' lineup in 2025.

Originally playing third, the Mets decided to move Baty to second base to compete for the starting job with Jeff McNeil starting the season on IL. Brett Baty is in direct competition with Luisangel Acuña. Baty is considered to be the better bat while Acuña is viewed as a better defender.

Either way, this could be the season Baty finally breaks out. He's flashed major potential in the minor leagues and spring training. So much so, that if his hot bat is on full display in the majors, then the Mets may decide to keep him as the starting second baseman even when McNeil eventually returns.