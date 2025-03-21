Juan Soto was the subject of a bidding war this offseason as teams vied for the four-time All-Star’s services. In the end, the New York Mets landed Soto on a massive 15-year, $765 million contract.

But in the ninth inning of Thursday’s Grapefruit League matchup against the Washington Nationals, the coveted right fielder was just a proud sibling rooting for his kid brother.

Thursday marked the first time brothers Juan and Elian Soto played in the same Major League spring training game. And it was a big deal for both Sotos. “It's pretty cool to see him and hear about different thoughts, what people think about his swing and all that kind of stuff… It was cool to see,” Juan said, via Anthony DiComo and Jessica Camerato of MLB.com.

Mets star Juan Soto worked with brother Elian this offseason

Elian Soto signed a minor league contract with the Nationals in 2023. Now 19, he’s spent the last two years with the organization his brother broke into the majors with in 2018. Elian played in the Florida Complex League last season, where he struggled a bit at the plate.

This offseason, Juan has been working with his brother and, because the Mets’ and Nationals’ spring training facilities are so close to each other, the Sotos have been living together, per MLB.com.

Elian discovered he was getting called up for Thursday’s Grapefruit League game on Wednesday and couldn’t hide his excitement. After playing in the same game as his big brother, he was thrilled. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment since I was a kid… And I hope I can do that again,” he said, via MLB.com.

Juan Soto is enjoying the security of his long term contract with the Mets. After playing for four different teams in four years, Soto appreciates the comfort of having an MLB home.

That peace of mind seems to be paying off on the diamond. Soto homered in his first Mets at bat and he’s stayed hot this spring. In 13 Grapefruit League games, he’s slashing .333/.425/.758 with four home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.

The Mets open the season on March 27 against the Astros in Houston. The Nationals face off against the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Opening Day. New York and Washington meet again in late April but the Soto brothers will likely have to wait a bit for their next matchup as Elian will head back to the minors.