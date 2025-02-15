New York Mets star reliever Edwin Diaz is opening up about his contract situation in New York, ahead of the 2025 campaign. Diaz can opt out of his contract following the season. He's trying to not think about that at the moment.

“I’m not thinking right now about the opt-out,” Diaz said, per The Athletic. “I just want to help this team to win. My goal is to have a great year, help make the playoffs and win the World Series. That’s my mindset.”

Diaz and the Mets agreed to a five-year deal back in 2022. It was a $102 million deal, and the highest for any relief pitcher at the time.

Mets management seemed happy with paying out that kind of money to the hurler.

“Edwin has every attribute we look for in a closer,” former Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in 2022, per MLB.com. “He's a tremendous competitor, has a burning desire to be the best and possesses the stuff to compete with any hitter in the league. We are thrilled he’ll be anchoring our bullpen moving forward.”

New York has big expectations as the 2025 season begins. The team is considered a contender to reach the World Series in the National League, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are also expected to be in the mix.

Can the Mets make a World Series?

New York got the crown jewel of Major League Baseball free agents this offseason. The Mets now have another major offensive star in Juan Soto, who signed this offseason from the Yankees. Soto joins Pete Alonso in leading the team's offense in 2025. Last season, the two of them combined for almost 200 runs batted in.

Diaz will be leaned on to help the team's bullpen. The pitcher finished the 2024 season with a 6-4 record, and a 3.52 ERA. The pitcher also picked up 20 saves. He returned from an injury that kept him out of the entire 2023 season.

This season, Diaz feels like he's stronger than he was in 2024.

“I got more freedom this year,” Diaz said, per SNY. “I feel really good because I’m able to work on whatever I want. I don’t have to ask trainers, coaches, anyone, ‘Can I do this?’ Now I go out there and play catch, do whatever I want and that’s it.”

Diaz also pitched for the Seattle Mariners in his career. He's a two-time All-Star who also was named All-MLB First Team in 2022.

Spring training games for the Mets start on February 22.