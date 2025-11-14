Edwin Diaz recently opted out of his five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets, effectively making him a free agent. However, there appears to be a chance he'll re-sign with the franchise, albeit it might come down to a coin flip.

Reports indicate that the 31-year-old closer admitted that his agent has been in discussions with the Mets about a possible return, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Diaz himself, though, claimed that there is a 50-50 chance he returns to the Mets in the 2026 campaign.

“Edwin Diaz, at the MLB awards in Vegas, said there have been discussions between his representation and the Mets about a new contract. He put the odds of a return to Queens at 50-50.”

So, Diaz is either staying with his original team or leaving, which is exactly how free agency works. It's said that Edwin Diaz is seeking a new contract that pays him over $100 million. The Mets are seemingly in the mix to bring back the three-time All-Star. However, the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Atlanta Braves are rumored to be interested in pursuing Diaz.

The nine-year pro had himself a strong 2025 season. He finished the year with an impressive 1.63 ERA and 0.874 WHIP while recording 98 strikeouts and 28 saves through 66.1 innings pitched. That's the type of production any team seeking a playoff appearance next season would love to have in the bullpen.

New York just missed out on the postseason this year after ending the regular season with an 83-79 record. The front office will have a busy offseason, as the franchise must find a way to improve the roster. Re-signing Edwin Diaz would be a nice step, but it is certainly not a guarantee.