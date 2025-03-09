New York Mets star Francisco Alvarez is getting some bad news. Alvarez is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hand injury, per MLB reporter Mark Feisand. The Mets catcher needs surgery.

Alvarez has a hamate bone fracture. That affects his ability to throw and catch. Mets fans hope that the catcher can have a speedy recovery, and return to the team as soon as possible.

The catcher has worked hard this spring to improve his swing, in an effort to help lift the team's offense. Due to the injury, the team will be using Luis Torrens much more regularly at catcher.

This story will be updated.