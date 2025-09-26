The New York Mets entered Thursday with a slim half-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card race. So when Francisco Alvarez was left out of the starting lineup for the series finale against the Chicago Cubs, the decision quickly raised eyebrows.

The injury update on Alvarez came just before first pitch, with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza providing clarity. Despite Alvarez homering in back-to-back games and carrying a remarkable 1.844 OPS at Wrigley Field, Mendoza cited lower-body cramping late in Wednesday’s extra-inning win as the reason for giving the surging catcher a day off.

MLB's Anthony DiComo took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with Mendoza's official reasoning.

“Carlos Mendoza says he's not starting Francisco Alvarez, who has homered in consecutive games and owns a 1.844 career OPS at Wrigley Field, because his lower half was cramping toward the end of last night's game.”

Article Continues Below

The Mets lineup decision was strategic, not disciplinary. The third year catcher had started 9 of the last 10 games, including a 13-inning marathon on Wednesday. Mendoza stressed the importance of keeping him fresh for the pivotal weekend series against the Miami Marlins.

Luis Torrens, not Alvarez, was behind the plate for the Mets in Sunday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals — a game that capped off a frustrating three-game sweep at Citi Field. The Mets’ lineup decision drew even more scrutiny given the team’s recent struggles and precarious playoff position.

Still, some fans questioned the logic of resting a hot bat in a must-win scenario. Social media reaction ranged from frustration to cautious optimism. If the Mets fall out of the NL Wild Card race and the 2025 playoff picture as a whole, this moment could be revisited as a costly call — or a calculated risk that paid off.

For now, the Mets manager’s decision reflects a leader focused not only on today’s box score, but on surviving a 2025 season filled with ups and downs — as the club’s playoff hopes now rest on every move.