The New York Mets are preparing to honor one of the most beloved figures in franchise history, as David Wright’s No. 5 jersey is set to be retired Saturday afternoon at Citi Field. The ceremony will take place before the team’s second game of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, and emotions are already running high inside the organization.

Before the first pitch, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza took time to reflect on Wright’s legacy. In a video posted by SNYtv on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mendoza praised Wright not only for his accomplishments on the field but also for the person he is off it.

“Yeah, look, a special day for the organization. For all of us here that we get to witness one of the best players… one of the Mets’ greats. Special career obviously, but what a special human. You know, over a year and a half now that I’ve been with the organization… One of the highlights for me was meeting David last year in spring training. And just the humility, the quality of person—it was pretty incredible. You know, I was a big fan of his, watching him throughout his career. And today, obviously, we get to celebrate him, his family… and it’s an honor for all of us. So congrats to David. And I’m gonna be a big fan today. I’m gonna enjoy all the pre-game ceremonies and all that. And we should all feel proud of him.”

Wright’s 14-year career with the Mets included seven All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, and the honor of being team captain from 2013 until his retirement in 2018. He finished his career with a .296 batting average, 242 home runs, and nearly 1,800 hits—cementing his place as one of the most iconic players in franchise history.

The jersey retirement will mark the 10th in Mets history and continues a weekend-long tribute featuring fan giveaways and pregame tributes. Former teammates and current players alike have spoken about Wright’s legacy, including Francisco Lindor, who called him a role model in the clubhouse.

For Mendoza, who met Wright during 2024 spring training, the ceremony represents more than just nostalgia—it’s about honoring a leader who helped shape the franchise’s culture.

As the Citi Field ceremony approaches, fans and players alike are preparing to salute “The Captain” one more time.