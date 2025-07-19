David Wright does not live in the Big Apple and therefore does not exude the same steady presence that other New York Mets greats like first baseman-turned-broadcaster Keith Hernandez does. But the bond he shares with this city and fan base transcends time and distance. Whenever the seven-time All-Star and longtime face of the franchise returns to Flushing, locals remember why they revered him so much. He is not a fleeting dose of nostalgia.

Although Wright's career did not coincide with championship parades or much winning at all, many diehard fans consider him to be the quintessential Met. Thousands of those fiercely loyal supporters are showing their gratitude on Saturday in Citi Field, where the former team captain will have his No. 5 jersey retired and be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame.

This deeply satisfying and much-anticipated ceremony will transport the stadium back to the mid 2000s and 2010s. People will endure the painful memories that come with reliving such a trying era, just for the opportunity to once again experience the joy they felt when Wright made a diving barehanded catch in shallow left field or when he christened the new ballpark with a home run in April of 2009. A distant past will become quite vivid.

This moment is obviously surreal for the retired third baseman, who is having no problem whatsoever reintegrating himself to New York or the Mets culture.

“It feels like it was yesterday,” David Wright said about his return when speaking with the media before his big day. “It almost, to me, feels like the feeling you get when you come home from a long trip or you've been away and you get the chance to come home.”

Regardless of where life has taken the 42-year-old, he remains thankful for the franchise that drafted him more than two decades ago. He wore the Orange and Blue with the utmost pride for 14 years, fighting through constant injury issues and losing campaigns to compose one of the most celebrated legacies in Mets lore.

Despite playing only 77 games from 2015-18, Wright is the club's all-time leader in hits, runs scored, total bases, doubles and RBIs. He posted 242 homers and a .296 lifetime batting average in 1,585 games, winning two Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Gloves along the way. Those accolades, coupled with his strong leadership style and renowned professionalism, have enabled him to enter rarefied air in Queens.

Before the home team squares off with the Cincinnati Reds, Wright becomes the eighth Mets player to have his number retired.