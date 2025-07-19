The New York Mets dropped their first game back from the All-Star break. However, that hasn't stopped the team from having fun. David Wright, a former Mets star, is back for his jersey retirement ceremony. He was joined by his former New York teammates, including Jose Reyes and Daniel Murphy. Wright didn't miss the chance to bring up something from spring training.

Wright spent his entire career with the Mets and made seven All-Star teams. He was also known as a calm leader in the clubhouse. His teammates admired him and returned to Citi Park for his ceremony this weekend. When reporters asked Wright about a race between him and Reyes in spring training, the latter laughed and told the third baseman that he would not win.

David Wright was asked about racing José Reyes in spring training: Reyes: "You would have no chance!" Wright: "There's two guys standing next to each other, I can beat one of them, I probably couldn't beat the other" Reyes: "Murphy!" Daniel Murphy: "Why am I catching strays?"… pic.twitter.com/SaIqHd6Y4Y — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Come on, bro,” Reyes said to Wright. “Are you gonna race me?”

“Did we ever race?” Wright asked his former teammate.

“You would have no chance,” Reyes responded, laughing.

“There's two guys standing next to each other, I can beat one of them, I probably couldn't beat the other,” Wright said, calling out Murphy.

“Why am I catching strays?” Murphy asked.

“That's what we did,” Wright said about his experiences in spring training. “Going into a clubhouse is like elementary school humor. And then it's like, Jose and I were probably talking trash to each other one day and I bit off more than I could chew and tried to race him. It probably didn't go well for me.”

Regardless of how the spring training races went, Wright showed up for his team when it mattered. His jersey will join the rest of the Mets' retired numbers before New York takes on the Cincinnati Reds. Wright spoke about the honor, grateful that Citi Field is adding his number to its list of legends with retired jerseys..

The third baseman has gone down as one of the best New York players since the turn of the century. However, his talent on the field was not enough for him to be faster than Reyes, even if he was confident when he issued the challenge.