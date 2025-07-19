The New York Mets are inching closer to full strength behind the plate, and Francisco Alvarez may be returning sooner than expected. The 23-year-old catcher has been rehabbing in Triple-A after being optioned in late June to refine his swing and recover fully from an early-season injury. On Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivered a promising update.

In a segment posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by SNYtv, Mendoza appeared upbeat while addressing the media in front of the David Wright tribute backdrop at Citi Field.

“He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. He could be up at any moment.”

Carlos Mendoza says Francisco Alvarez could rejoin the Mets "at any moment": "He's doing everything we're asking him to do" pic.twitter.com/SyTJU1zWwJ — SNY (@SNYtv) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The news immediately caught fire on social media, with fans urging the club to promote Alvarez ahead of the trade deadline. With the Mets currently 55-43 and trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by just half a game in the NL East, any reinforcement could swing momentum as the postseason push intensifies.

The injury update comes after the catcher fractured his hamate bone during spring training. After undergoing surgery and returning in late April, Alvarez struggled in 35 MLB games, posting a .236 batting average and just three home runs. He was subsequently sent down to Syracuse on June 22nd to get consistent reps.

Since then, the top prospect has bounced back impressively in Triple-A, slashing .240 with nine home runs and a .876 OPS over 96 at-bats. His current home run rate—one every 10.7 at-bats—signals that his power is returning. Mendoza’s comments reflect a belief that Alvarez could soon rejoin the Mets lineup in 2025, potentially upgrading the club’s offense and defense behind the plate.

Currently, the team is relying on Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger, whose output has been inconsistent. Alvarez, who hit 25 home runs as a rookie in 2023, offers not only pop at the plate but improved framing and game-calling behind it. In 2024, he managed just four home runs with a .236 batting average, a step back offensively that the Mets hope he can rebound from as he nears a potential return.

The news is especially timely, as the team seeks a spark before the deadline without necessarily making major trades. Having the backstop return to form may be just the internal solution they need.

Mendoza’s confidence in Alvarez’s readiness has already started shaping media narratives. Whether it’s “any moment” or a few more days, all signs point to Alvarez rejoining the Mets during this critical stretch—giving fans one more reason to stay locked in.