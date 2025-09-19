New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has gone somewhat under the radar this season, with teammates Pete Alonso and Juan Soto receiving the majority of media attention due to their unique contract situations and impressive statistics.

Even so, Lindor has achieved a rare shortstop feat in 2025 that should not go unnoticed.

“Francisco Lindor is the first shortstop in Major League history with 4 seasons of 25+ home runs and 25+ stolen bases. The Puerto Rican superstar accomplished the feat for the third straight season in 2025,” MLB tweeted.

“Lindor has won 4 Silver Sluggers and 2 Gold Glove Awards, as well as the 2016 American League Platinum Glove Award.”

Across 151 games this season, Lindor has hit 27 home runs, collected 78 RBIs, stolen 30 bases, and posted a .793 OPS. The 31-year-old has been a critical component of the Mets’ lineup and has consistently been featured as the club’s primary leadoff hitter.

“He sets the tone. He sets the table for us,” manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post following the Mets’ 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Lindor was also a major part of New York’s run to the 2024 NLCS. Over 13 Postseason contests, he posted an .877 OPS and mashed two home runs.

He has proven to have a flair for the dramatic, both in the field and at the plate. The Mets will hope that this trait shows itself as they attempt to clinch a playoff berth and make a deep run.

New York currently holds the final National League Wild Card spot with a 79-74 record. They are two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the coveted position.