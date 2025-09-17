Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are hosting the San Diego Padres for a three-game series at Citi Field that started Tuesday night. But before that, Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, played an incredible rendition of the National Anthem with her violin.

The proud look on Lindor's face while watching Reguero finish her performance says it all.

Awesome moment before the Mets-Padres game: Francisco Lindor's wife Katia played the national anthem on her violin 🎻🔥 Their kids were loving it!pic.twitter.com/kUThukxzJN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lindor and Reguero have been married for nearly four years now. They exchanged vows in December 2021 and have two daughters and a son.

“We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona 'cause I was out there for spring training,” Lindor said about his early relationship with Reguero, per a People article back in April.

“We just hung out and I was like, ‘I think she's the one.' At first, I was a little bit like, ‘Ahh, I don't want to really commit,' but I knew that she was the one.”

All three of their children were also present as their mommy amazed the crowd inside CitiField with her music skills.

Lindor held their son, Koa Amani, in his arms while Reguero played the National Anthem, while their two daughters, Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé, were seen standing beside him.

As for Lindor and the Mets, they had a blazing start to the Padres game, as they scored the first five runs of the contest — all in the bottom of the first inning, with Lindor scoring a run.

At the time of this writing, New York has already scored eight runs to just two by the Padres going into the bottom of the fifth frame.

The Mets, who entered the Padres series having lost eight of nine games, are in the middle of an intense race for a Wild Card spot in the National League.

With the Philadelphia Phillies already clinching the National League East title, the Mets' only way to join the MLB postseason is via the Wild Card route. They are trying to fend off the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants for at least the third and final Wild Card ticket in the NL.