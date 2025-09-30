The New York Mets failed to make the 2025 MLB Postseason despite being in a position to do so for the vast majority of the regular season. The collapse has prompted many fans and pundits to ponder how members of New York’s clubhouse, such as shortstop Francisco Lindor and right fielder Juan Soto, meshed during the campaign.

According to Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports, Lindor was comfortable with Soto’s unique approach to team camaraderie.

“He's away from the world,” Lindor said of Soto’s personality earlier this month. “It's him, his family, his little group, and then that's it. He comes in and out. He shares moments with us. But he's said it multiple times: ‘I'm quiet. I just want to come in. Win. Do my thing.’ That’s just who he is. He's just in and out, in and out, in and out. And that's perfectly fine.

“At the end of the day, not everyone needs to be this big personality. We all love him. We respect how he's gone about it. He makes us better.”

Soto enjoyed a massive year in Flushing. He hit 43 home runs, earned a .921 OPS, and stole 38 bases. The Mets faltered for many reasons, but Soto was not one of them.

Despite the uncomfortable comparisons being made between last season’s Mets and 2025’s iteration, it seems as though Soto has made an effort to embrace his new team.

“It's my fourth different team in four years, so I've been learning that things are going to happen organically,” Soto said. “I don’t have to push it. I don't have to try. For me, the talks are going to come whenever you sit down with your teammates, go out for dinners and stuff like that. We've been doing that already this year, and getting to know each other a little bit more.

“But like I said, it will happen organically,” he said. “You can't try to make it happen.”