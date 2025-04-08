New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor now has 1,500 career hits. Lindor wants to be remembered as one of the all-time great baseball players, after accomplishing that incredible feat.

“I'm very appreciative of the moment and everybody that contributed to my journey, but I'm just happy that we won today,” Lindor said, per SNY.

The Mets slugger posted the special milestone in a 2-0 team win over the Miami Marlins on Monday. Lindor collected three hits in the game.

Following the contest, Lindor was asked whether he feels he is a Hall of Fame player.

“I would love to be there one day, but it's still very far for me. I look at a guy like Carlos Beltrán that has twice the numbers I have today and he's not in there right now. I think he should be a Hall of Famer,” Lindor added.

This season, Lindor is hitting .242 with three runs batted in. The Mets hold a 7-3 record and have yet to lose a game at CitiField in Queens.

Francisco Lindor has a lot to celebrate this season

This season is turning into a special one already for Lindor. He celebrated the birth of a son, which set up his excellent play so far on the field.

Lindor celebrated his 1,500th career hit in his best performance of the season. Monday's Mets win was the first time this season the slugger had a multi-hit game. Lindor is still looking though for his first home run of the campaign.

The Mets infielder is one of several players in MLB this year to use a torpedo bat. The bat is credited with giving the New York Yankees an offensive explosion early on in the season against Milwaukee. It seems to be working well for Lindor, as he has eight hits in nine games played.

“There's still a long way to go. I just have to put my head down and work as hard as I can for however many years God is going to give me on the team,” Lindor added.

Lindor has suited up for the Mets since 2021. He previously played for the Cleveland Guardians. Lindor's best season in New York came in 2022, when he drove in 107 runs and finished with a .270 batting average.