The New York Mets are currently just a few weeks away from kicking off their 2026 MLB season, one that will be filled with expectations. The Mets are hoping that star shortstop Francisco Lindor will be ready once things get underway after suffering an injury prior to spring training getting underway last month.

Recently, the 32 year-old Lindor spoke on how much longer he envisions himself competing at the MLB level.

“That’s always been a thought of mine since I signed professional,” said Lindor, per DJ Siddiqi of Casino.org. “I always said I want to play 22 years and that was going to put me at 39 years old. That was when I was single. Now I would love to play 22 seasons still, but then the decision is going to come down to me and my wife and my kids when I get to that age. But at the end of the day it’s one of those where it’s a privilege if you get to play to that age. ”

Lindor also spoke on the leverage he wants to have in making the decision to retire on his own terms.

“It’s going to be, does my wife and I feel like it’s the right decision to stay in the game or to walk away? Hopefully I’m in the position to say, ‘Can I walk away or can I stay?’ A lot of players don’t get that opportunity,” he added.

Indeed, many aging athletes tend to overstay their welcome, and find themselves leaving the game in unceremonious fashion, being forced out as opposed to leaving on their own terms.

However, Lindor seems to be planning far ahead for that possibility, which seems like something that won't occur for quite some time, given the sustained level of excellence he has produced in the infield for the Mets over the last several years.