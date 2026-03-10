It's the middle of spring training as teams around MLB are aiming to finalize their rosters for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The New York Mets made a roster move with Jonath Tong on Tuesday that may come as a surprise to many.

The 22-year-old right-handed pitcher is officially being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He will not finish the rest of spring training and will begin the regular season in the minor leagues.

“We have made the following roster move. RHP Jonah Tong has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.”

Tong is considered one of the Mets' top prospects in the organization. There was a belief he was in the mix for one of the spots in the starting rotation to begin this season. However, it appears New York wants to give Tong some extra time in the minors before he is eventually called up to the majors. When that will be is unknown.

Jonah Tong made his MLB debut last season, appearing in five games for the Mets. His first opportunity in the majors was a bit bumpy, as he finished the season with a 7.71 ERA and 1.768 WHIP while recording 22 strikeouts through 18.2 innings pitched. New York certainly wants Tong to play more consistently, and giving him more time in the minors could do the trick.

With this latest roster decision, the Mets are relying on a starting rotation consisting of Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, and Clay Holmes. Meanwhile, David Peterson and Kodai Senga are either competing for the fifth spot, or New York may opt to utilize a six-man rotation this season. We'll know more about the starting rotation once Opening Day rolls around on March 26.