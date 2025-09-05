The New York Mets have a huge series against the Cincinnati Reds starting on Friday. A series win for the Amazins could virtually lock in their spot in the National League Wild Card race. They will be leaning on their young pitchers, with Brandon Sproat getting his first career start on Sunday. The Mets won't have Kodai Senga, who they sent down to AAA Syracuse on Friday. SNY's Andy Martino has the latest on the relationship between the team and the pitcher.

“The relationship between Senga and the Mets is in very good shape. He was included in the discussions about the option, which should last about 2 starts depending how he does, per league sources. He felt respected by the process and consented without issue,” Martino reported.

The Mets did need Senga's permission to send him to Syracuse, which they got. He will go down after a dreadful eight-game stretch with a 6.56 ERA. While the Mets are still in the playoff race, their starting rotation needed some big changes. They have cashed in their prospect chips to get young pitchers in the biggest games of the season.

Senga has had a rollercoaster MLB career since signing with the Mets before the 2023 season. He was sensational in his rookie year, with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts, finishing seventh in Cy Young voting and second in the Rookie of the Year race. But in 2024, he made only one start in the regular season, injuring himself after rehabbing an injury. He returned to dreadful results in the postseason.

This year started with a Cy Young candidacy through mid-June. But Senga's performances since he returned in July have been poor, and the Mets could not afford it anymore. They will need him for the postseason, so sending him to Syracuse for two starts to get himself right can only help.