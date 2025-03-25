New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is speaking out about how the team signed Juan Soto. Cohen says a meeting with Soto at Cohen's California house got the deal done.

Cohen brought Soto to his house for an in-depth pitch meeting. The Mets owner said it was about making a connection with Soto, to show him how much New York valued him. It was also about treating Soto as if he were a member of his own family.

“That’s the way I run my hedge fund. I don’t think it takes much. If I can make their experience positive and as easy as possible so they can focus on what they’re doing, I’m going to do it,” Cohen said, per Sports Illustrated. “I don’t know what other teams do and I really don’t care, but it’s important to us.”

The Mets also prepared a video for Soto to watch, that promoted the team. It seems a combination of all of these factors swayed Soto's decision to sign with New York, and not return to the city's other team the Yankees.

Another Mets player is validating Cohen's approach of making the Mets seem like family to an incoming player.

“Getting traded anywhere is hard, right?” Mets outfielder Jesse Winker said. “In New York? In a playoff push? They made it so easy. It’s so much easier to come to the field knowing your family is safe and will be taken care of and you can just go out and play. It was like the smoothest transition ever. There are other places I’ve been that do a really good job as well, but here it’s just different.”

Mets fans get their first official taste of Soto when the team opens its season on March 27.

The Mets are leaning on Juan Soto to make a playoff run

The Mets have a goal this season to reach the World Series. They nearly got there in 2024, but the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to push past them in the NLCS. The Dodgers look strong once again, so the Mets will need every ounce of production they have to reach the championship.

Soto is immediately the focal point of the team's offense. He will have help, though, as Pete Alonso and others will help support Soto's bat in the lineup. Last season, Soto drove in more than 100 runs while playing with the Yankees.

This spring, the new Mets slugger is hitting .289 with nine RBIs in 38 at-bats. Soto posted four home runs, two doubles, and seven walks.

The Mets open their season Thursday against the Houston Astros.