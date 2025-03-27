The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to be a game-changer for their team, and that's exactly what he did on Opening Day against the Houston Astros. It only took Soto two pitches for him to club his first hit for the Mets, and they're hoping that it becomes a normal thing for him as the season progresses.

Juan Soto clubs his first hit as a New York Met 🔥 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/f7FdjlUeNT — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's no doubt that Soto will make an impact on the Mets, and from a recent interview, it's evident that he's going to work hard.

“I feel like I have everything in front of me,” Soto said via ESPN's Jeff Passan. “I just gotta put the work in and do what I have to do. It's going to take a lot, but I think when you put the bar that high and you put your goals in a big spot, it brings the best out of you, and that's what I want to bring every day.”

Soto has shown since he signed with the Mets that he's ready to compete, and he's going to bring his best in every game. If he doesn't, he seems like the type of player who will hold himself accountable and find ways to get better.

“I just bring myself. This is who I am. I hope you guys like it,” Soto said. “I'm going to try my best. If not, I'm going to make adjustments. That's what I did. I didn't have any strategy. ‘Oh, I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that.' I don't want to change anything. This is who I am, and this is the guy you're going to see for the next 15 years.

As for right now, it looks like Soto will fit in well with the Mets, and he's gotten off to a fast start for the team. It will be a sight to see what they'll be able to accomplish this year.