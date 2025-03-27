In December of last year, the New York Mets agreed to sign Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, which was by far the largest pact in MLB history. It was owner Steve Cohen's goal to recruit Soto to the Mets, and during his pitch, he asked the baseball player one thing, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“What are your aspirations,” Cohen said.

Soto didn't give him a long answer, but he made it short and simple.

“I want to be the best hitter of all time,” Soto said in response.

Soto is on pace to be at that level, and that's why no matter what his price tag was when he became a free agent, Cohen was willing to pay anything. Last offseason, Cohen had his eyes on Soto, when they fell two games short of going to the World Series, he immediately crafted a plan on trying to recruit him to the Mets. His persistence paid off, and now he has one of the young stars on his team, and ready to make another run at the World Series.

Juan Soto ready to compete for the Mets

Soto knows the expectations will be high for him, but it's nothing new. Since he got into the league at 19 years old, he's been turning heads and making history.

“I feel like I have everything in front of me,” Soto said. “I just gotta put the work in and do what I have to do. It's going to take a lot, but I think when you put the bar that high and you put your goals in a big spot, it brings the best out of you, and that's what I want to bring every day.”

Soto is ready to compete for the Mets, and he's going to bring his best in every game. If he doesn't, he seems like the type of player who will hold himself accountable and find ways to get better.

“I just bring myself. This is who I am. I hope you guys like it,” Soto said. “I'm going to try my best. If not, I'm going to make adjustments. That's what I did. I didn't have any strategy. ‘Oh, I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that.' I don't want to change anything. This is who I am, and this is the guy you're going to see for the next 15 years.

“I don't want to try to do more. I don't want to try to be a superhero. I'm just going to be the same guy I've been.”