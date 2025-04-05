After an offseason of questions regarding his future with the team, Pete Alonso made his choice and made it officially, returning to the New York Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal.

So far this season, that deal has looked like a bargain, with the 30-year-old slugger hitting .292 with seven hits, three home runs, and 10 RBIs through seven games.

Discussing how important Alonso has been to the Mets' success so far this season, teammate Juan Soto laid it out simply, noting that the slugger has been as advertised over the past week.

“That's why they call him the polar bear,” Juan Soto declared.

So what does polar bear mean? Is it because he's ice cold? Or he's big and strong? Either way, Alonso is pretty happy about his return to the Mets, too, telling reporters that he always envisioned himself returning and is happy it all worked out.

“Envisioning coming back, for me, it was all about winning,” Alonso said via Fox Sports. “Knowing the culture here, knowing the guys, knowing the camaraderie, you need a great combination of talent, hard work, and chemistry. And obviously, this place is familiar. Love playing at Citi, love being in New York. It checks all those boxes for me. For me, it's the best option. And it's such an easy decision to come back.”

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida, Alonso has exclusively played within the Mets system as a pro. Making his MLB debut for the club on Opening Day in 2019, Alonso has remained in place as a power-hitting first baseman ever since, appearing in 852 games for New York while amassing 787 hits, 228 home runs, and 594 RBIs for his troubles. Whether you call him the “Polar Bear,” the “Polar Beer,” or by his given game, one thing is clear: the Mets are better off with the Rookie of the Year winner on the field, and his teammates clearly agree.