New York Mets slugger Juan Soto is tipping his cap to one of his teammates. Soto is sending a warning to Major League Baseball about Pete Alonso, his new running mate.

"Whenever they don't want to pitch to me I know I have a guy behind me that can make it worse for them so I'm really happy about that" Juan Soto was asked about pitchers choosing to face either him or Pete Alonso: pic.twitter.com/zefgu2EsBa — SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Whenever they don't want to pitch to me I know I have a guy behind me that can make it worse for them so I'm really happy about that,” Soto said in an interview with SNY TV.

Soto is in his first season with the Mets. He helped the team win a frigid cold game on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins, 10-5. The Mets have now won six straight and are looking like a dangerous club once again.

Soto and Alonso both went wild against the Marlins pitchers in the game. Both players posted two hits apiece, with Alonso driving in four runs.

The Mets are now 8-3 on the season.

Cold weather can't even stop the Mets right now

Despite frigid conditions in New York, the Mets continued to pile up the offense Tuesday. New York is undefeated this season at Citi Field in Queens.

“We didn’t have any excuses,” Alonso said, per MLB.com. “Yeah, it’s cold. Yeah, it’s windy. So what? We’ve got to go out there, we’ve got to put our uniform on, and we’ve got to go win a ballgame.”

New York is getting production this season from all sorts of guys. Infielder Francisco Lindor, who is openly using the torpedo bat this season, homered against the Marlins. Alonso also seemed unstoppable.

“This could have been a really easy game to kind of just go through the motions, make excuses, but we didn’t do that,” Alonso added. “I think that was a huge statement game for us.”

The cold didn't even seem to bother the club's pitchers. New York's bullpen allowed just two hits after Clay Holmes left the contest.

“It’s more mental than anything,” Mets reliever Ryne Stanek said. “The physical conditions are what they are. … I think so much of it is, like, lying to yourself that it’s not cold.”

New York plays Miami again on Wednesday. The Mets are going for a sweep in this series.