The New York Mets are now under a week away until they kick off their 2026 MLB regular season. The Mets have had a mixed bag of an offseason, and are currently wrapping up their spring training slate as they look to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025.

On Sunday morning, New York got a rough injury update on a member of their outfield.

“Mike Tauchman has a meniscus tear. Will require surgery,” reported Mike Puma of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tauchman exited the Mets' loss to the Houston Astros earlier this weekend with the injury after a collision with the outfield fence earlier in the game. He had attempted to stay in the contest for some time, before ultimately making the decision to exit after experiencing clear discomfort.

Article Continues Below

Heading into the season, there was considerable question as to whether or not Tauchman would make the final Opening Day roster, as he seemed to be one of the candidates on the fringes for New York. Tauchman signed with the Mets in February, after having spent time with several organizations throughout his career, making his MLB debut back in 2017.

With Tauchman now sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Mets will have to pivot to a new direction regarding their outfield, and they have just days to make a final decision on that front. The Mets will wrap up their preseason slate on Sunday afternoon with an exhibition game against the NL East rival Miami Marlins.

Then, the regular season will begin later this week with a home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning on Thursday afternoon. First pitch for that contest is set for 1:15 pm ET.