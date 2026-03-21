New York Mets outfielder Mike Tauchman left the 7-5 spring training game loss to the Houston Astros early after experiencing soreness in his left knee. Shortly after the game ended, manager Carlos Mendoza shared an initial update on Tauchman's status.

While talking with media members in the postgame presser, Mendoza claimed that the 35-year-old slugger is undergoing an MRI, according to SNY. The Mets are seemingly awaiting the results of the MRI before announcing the injury.

“No, [Tauchman's] getting an MRI right now,” said Mendoza. “So, just gotta wait and see what we're dealing with and go from there.

“We don't know, I don't know,” said Mendoza when asked about what happened to Tauchman. “He was getting ready to take the field, and I guess just came back in and went in with the trainers. So, not sure how that happened.”

Article Continues Below

Mike Tauchman is currently undergoing an MRI after exiting today's game due to left knee soreness pic.twitter.com/2pJ6SE2B1p — SNY (@SNYtv) March 21, 2026

Mike Tauchman was jogging to the outfield to take his position when the injury occurred. He pulled up suddenly and started limping before turning back to the dugout to meet with trainers. The Mets replaced Tauchman with Aaron Salgado for the remainder of the contest.

Mike Tauchman attempted to run out to right field to assume his position but came up limping He has exited the game pic.twitter.com/gAZrdqFjvQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 21, 2026

Depending on the severity of the injury, Tauchman is set to begin his ninth season in MLB. He signed with the Mets on a minor league deal and was given the opportunity to compete for a spot on the major league roster. Mike Tauchman ended last season with a .263 batting average and .356 OBP while recording 88 hits, nine home runs, and 40 RBIs in 335 at-bats.