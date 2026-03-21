With the New York Mets hunting for a World Series in 2026, the team is rolling out an interesting pitching rotation plan that puts Sean Manaea in a different role than being a traditional starter. As the Mets will implement Manaea in a “piggyback” role behind other pitchers, he reacts to the role change.

After the veteran pitcher started 12 games last season, Manaea will start 2026 in a role that sees him come after the starting pitcher in later innings. Manaea would be honest after the announcement from manager Carlos Mendoza, saying he sees himself as a starter and how it's “frustrating,” but he will accept the role and let the pitching speak for itself.

“I consider myself a starter. To not be that is frustrating. But at the end of the day, I'm going to let my pitching do the work in whatever capacity that is and go from there,” Manaea said, via SNY Mets.

"I consider myself a starter. To not be that is frustrating. But at the end of the day, I'm going to let my pitching do the work in whatever capacity that is and go from there." – Sean Manaea pic.twitter.com/kZ6OwlK1HJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 21, 2026

Mets' Carlos Mendoza on Sean Manaea's role

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While the Mets prepare for 2026 Opening Day, it looks like the team will use a five-man rotation that doesn't include Manaea, instead having Freddy Peralta, David Peterson, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes, and Kodai Senga. Mendoza would speak on what made New York come to the decision.

“Six guys throwing the ball really well,” Mendoza said, via SNY Nets. “And we were pretty honest with all of them at the beginning of camp. If everyone was healthy, we were going to have to make some tough decisions, and one of them was going to be pitching in that type of role.”

“The way we see it is he’s taking that turn right now and probably two times through the rotation because of the schedule and the off days — we don’t feel like we need a sixth starter yet. He's gonna make starts for us,” Mendoza continued. “So this is a couple times through, making sure guys go through their routine, and we'll revisit when we have to, and maybe then it's somebody else's turn.”

It remains to be seen how Manaea's role will change with the Mets throughout the season.