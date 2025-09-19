The New York Mets received an untimely blow to their postseason hopes as Kodai Senga delivered a discouraging performance in his second rehab start. As New York fights to keep its grip on a Wild Card spot, Senga’s return to the Mets pitching rotation remains uncertain.

Senga took the mound for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday night, hoping to build on a promising first rehab outing. Instead, the results were far from ideal. The right-hander lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs, and two walks while striking out four. His command faltered in the fourth inning, when a ground-rule double and a wild pitch contributed to a quick hook from the game.

SNY Mets posted the box score of Senga’s outing on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting a stat line that adds further concern for a team in the middle of a high-pressure stretch.

“Kodai Senga tonight for Triple-A Syracuse: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K”

Article Continues Below

The outing comes at a pivotal time in the Mets playoff push. At 79-74, the club holds the third and final Wild Card spot, but remain just two games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks and two-and-a-half over both the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. With only nine games left—against the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, and Miami Marlins—every decision holds extra weight.

In an article by SNY’s Phillip Martinez, manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Senga’s uncertain postseason role. The quote doesn’t offer much confidence.

“I wouldn't say definitely. I think we'll have the conversations and we'll take the best 13 guys that we feel are going to give us the best chance to win baseball games in October. In the meantime, we got ten more and we'll continue to treat it that way.”

The injury timeline for Senga stretches back to June, when a hamstring strain interrupted what had been a strong campaign (7-6, 3.02 ERA, 109 K). Now, with just days remaining in the regular season, Mendoza's recent comments only add to the uncertainty as the team assesses whether Senga’s mechanics and health are truly postseason-ready.