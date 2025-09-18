The New York Mets are in the final stretch of their push for the final National League Wild Card spot. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has a lot to figure out before the playoffs start. Most importantly, his postseason rotation is unknown behind ace David Peterson. One of the biggest singular factors that will decide the team's fate is the presence of Kodai Senga.

Senga was one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball earlier this season. However, injuries and inconsistency sent him spiraling down Mendoza's depth chart. The Mets even made the tough decision to send him down to the minor leagues. In his absence, rookies like Nolan McLean have stepped up for New York. However, they have no playoff experience and are liabilities.

Peterson is the likely Game 1 starter for the Mets in their Wild Card series. However, the depth behind him is almost non-existent when it comes to comfortability in the postseason. Senga would solve that issue after pitching throughout New York's run to the NLCS in 2024. Despite his experience, he is not guaranteed a spot on Mendoza's lineup when the playoffs finally roll around.

Bringing Senga back is a risk that the Mets might have to take. However, his manager is waiting to see what he does in his final minor league start before making his decision, according to Associated Press reporter Jerry Beach.

“I think we’ll have the conversation and we’ll take the 13 guys that we feel are going to give us the best chance to win baseball games in October,” Mendoza said. “I think the biggest thing for him (is) to go out there today and have a good performance. And then we have decisions there.”

Senga could be a key piece of a deep run for the Mets this fall. Despite the high ceiling he provides, Mendoza must decide if he is worthy of a roster spot before Game 1 of their Wild Card series.